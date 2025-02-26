Veracyte’s (VCYT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -223.07 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veracyte by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Veracyte by 13.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

