Veracyte’s (VCYT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. The trade was a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,533 shares of company stock valued at $815,584 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Veracyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.