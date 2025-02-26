Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter.

NYSE VET opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

