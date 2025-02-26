Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

