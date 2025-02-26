Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Digital stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Western Digital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.