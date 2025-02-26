What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Balchem Q4 Earnings?

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Balchem Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.