Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

WDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WDS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.