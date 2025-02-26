WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.