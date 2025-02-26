YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

