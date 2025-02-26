Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,237,000 after buying an additional 373,509 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

