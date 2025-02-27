17,011 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,691,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after buying an additional 204,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,414,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,765,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,423,000 after buying an additional 146,503 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
