24,642 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Creative Planning boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

