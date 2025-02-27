5,448 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

