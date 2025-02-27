9,527 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

