ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 56,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

