Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,849,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $309.32 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.65.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

