Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

