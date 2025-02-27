Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,264 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,106,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,974,000 after acquiring an additional 344,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

