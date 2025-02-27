Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Patron Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

