American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

