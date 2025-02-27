AMERISAFE Announces 5.4% Dividend Increase and Q4/2024 Financial Results

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5.4%, raising the payout from $0.37 to $0.39 per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the company’s release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024. Detailed information on the company’s earnings and overall performance is provided in an accompanying press release.

Since initiating dividend payments in 2013, AMERISAFE has paid a cumulative total of $47.76 per share in dividends, which includes $11.51 in regular dividends alongside $36.25 in special dividends.

AMERISAFE, a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance predominantly serving high-hazard industries such as construction, trucking, logging, agriculture, and manufacturing, actively markets its products in 27 states.

The latest dividend and financial disclosures underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and maintaining a focus on operational performance in a challenging market environment.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

