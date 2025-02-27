Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Stock Position Decreased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YYY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

