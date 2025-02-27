Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,619,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,291,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,759 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 22,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 2.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

