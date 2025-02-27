Applied Optoelectronics Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Sugar Land, Texas, February 26, 2025 – Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) today announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, in a press release filed with the SEC. The report highlighted solid revenue performance in the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand in the internet datacenter and CATV segments.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported GAAP revenue of approximately $100.3 million, up from $60.5 million in the same period last year and $65.2 million in the prior quarter. GAAP gross margins came in at 28.7%, while non-GAAP gross margins were reported at 28.9%. Despite generating these revenues, the Company posted a GAAP net loss of $119.7 million, or $2.60 per basic share. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was significantly reduced to $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic share.

During the fourth quarter, Dr. Thompson Lin, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that the robust performance from both the datacenter and CATV businesses underscored the Company’s momentum. “We continued to see increasing orders in our datacenter business and observed a significant ramp in orders for our 1.8 GHz amplifier products in the CATV segment, which more than doubled our sequential revenue growth,” he said. He also mentioned that the Company secured a sizable order for its Quantum Bandwidth® networking products from a major North American cable operator.

Dr. Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, pointed to the favorable product mix and operational efficiencies as reasons for the sequential improvement in gross margin. “Despite the GAAP net loss, our key financial metrics for the quarter—revenue, gross margin, and non-GAAP income per share—were in-line with our expectations,” he commented. Looking ahead, Dr. Murry indicated that significant capital expenditures will be deployed over the upcoming quarters to enhance production capabilities for increased datacenter product demand in 2025.

For the full year 2024, the Company reported GAAP revenue of $249.4 million, compared with $217.6 million in 2023. GAAP gross margin for the year was 24.8% while non-GAAP gross margin came in at 25.1%. GAAP net loss for 2024 was $186.7 million, or $4.50 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $56.0 million, or $1.75 per basic share, in 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported a net loss of $32.7 million, or $0.79 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share, in the prior year.

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2025, Applied Optoelectronics expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $104 million. The Company also projects non-GAAP gross margins between 29% and 30.5% and anticipates non-GAAP net income in the range of a loss of $3.6 million to a profit of $0.3 million, with non-GAAP income per share moving between a loss of $0.07 and approximately flat.

A conference call and webcast will be held later today to discuss these financial results and outlook for Q1 2025. Analysts and investors are invited to listen in via the publicly available webcast, with details provided in the Company’s press release.

Forward-looking statements in the announcement reflect management’s current views and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Further details regarding these risks can be found in the Company’s SEC filings.

The financial release was made available as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

