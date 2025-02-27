Archer Investment Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 48,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

