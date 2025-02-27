Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Salesforce, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, deploy, or significantly utilize AI technologies to innovate and improve business operations. By investing in such stocks, investors gain exposure to industries where AI-driven advancements—such as machine learning, robotics, and automation—play a key role in shaping future market trends and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 62,174,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,705,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,781,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,655,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.91. 3,022,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $908.59. 716,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,050.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $980.72. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

