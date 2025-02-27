Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,840 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.