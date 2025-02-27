Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.02. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

