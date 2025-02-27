Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after buying an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after acquiring an additional 618,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,113,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.26 on Thursday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

