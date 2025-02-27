Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

OMC stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

