Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IT opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

