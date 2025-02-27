Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE IT opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
