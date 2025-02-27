Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.