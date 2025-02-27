Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,653 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755,236 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

