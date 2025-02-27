Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $564,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.