Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

BMRC stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.