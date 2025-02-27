Best Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, such as those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the healthcare industry while often serving as a diversification tool within an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.72. 18,480,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,274,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 55,471,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,145,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.25. 4,685,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $418.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

