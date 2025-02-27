BeyondSpring Completes First Closing of Preferred Share Sale

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) announced on February 19, 2025 that it has completed the first closing of its previously disclosed asset sale under a series of Preferred Share Purchase Agreements. The transaction involved the transfer of Series A-1 Preferred Shares of SEED Therapeutics Inc. to three international buyers. In the initial closing, Winning View Investment Limited received 980,427 shares, FULL TECH CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED received 250,009 shares, and Mapfil Investment Limited received 500,018 shares. The combined transfer of 1,730,454 shares generated aggregate cash proceeds of $7,354,432.75.

Get alerts:

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreements, the Buyers are set to acquire a total of 8,333,637 shares from BeyondSpring for an estimated aggregate cash purchase price of approximately $35.4 million through several closings. The Company anticipates additional transfers in subsequent closings, although it does not provide assurance that all such closings will occur or that the ultimate results will fully align with the pro forma financial information presented.

In a related development, on February 17, 2025, BeyondSpring and Winning View Investment Limited executed the First Amendment to the Purchase Agreement. Under this Amendment, the Company agreed to transfer an additional 230,400 shares to Winning View Investment Limited for cash proceeds of $979,203.25. This adjustment reduces the number of shares to be transferred to the buyer at a subsequent closing.

The filing, which includes unaudited pro forma financial data giving effect to the sale of all the assets contemplated under the Purchase Agreements, also emphasizes that the pro forma information reflects the completion of the transfer of a total of 8,333,637 shares. Although the Company expects the remaining transfers to conclude by the end of 2026, it cautioned that material differences between the pro forma statements and actual results might occur, pending the successful completion of future closings.

Forward-looking statements contained in the filing, including expectations regarding the timing and benefits of the transaction, are subject to risks and uncertainties. BeyondSpring intends to update its disclosures in future filings if required by law as additional asset transfers occur.

Additionally, the current report includes Exhibit 99.1, which provides confidential pro forma financial information and an investor presentation. The information contained in the filing and the attached exhibit is submitted for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell any securities.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BeyondSpring’s 8K filing here.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Free Report)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Stories