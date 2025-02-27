Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – February 25th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliable earnings, and solid track records. They often pay regular dividends and maintain a reputation for enduring market fluctuations, making them attractive to long-term, risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 121,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,201. Karman has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 10,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02.

