Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,091,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $673.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $650.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,068,173.34. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 3,523 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.10, for a total transaction of $2,469,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,030 shares of company stock worth $525,952,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

