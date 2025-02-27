Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.