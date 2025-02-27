Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.