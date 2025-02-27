Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.