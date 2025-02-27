Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,833 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.