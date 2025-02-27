Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,344,167 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

CRDL stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

