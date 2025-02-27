Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $476.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $338.62 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $332.04 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.