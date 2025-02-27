Casino Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Agilysys, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that operate gambling establishments, including casinos, resorts, and related entertainment venues. These companies generate revenue primarily from gaming activities, luxury hospitality, and auxiliary services, and their stock performance is often influenced by factors such as tourism trends, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.04. 1,070,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,805. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,307. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 993,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Agilysys (AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Agilysys stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. 240,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 107,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Read More