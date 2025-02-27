Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

