CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 173 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

