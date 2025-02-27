CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

