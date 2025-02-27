CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,505 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.